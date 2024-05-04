Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,627. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.56.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.