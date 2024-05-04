Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.56% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $102,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039,924 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after buying an additional 4,429,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $37.27. 397,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,711. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

