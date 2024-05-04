Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,935 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Invesco worth $69,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 55.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 137,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 48,690 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

IVZ opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.89. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s payout ratio is -106.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

