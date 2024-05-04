Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 330,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 143,420 shares.The stock last traded at $9.44 and had previously closed at $9.40.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0391 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
