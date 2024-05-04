Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stake Lowered by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,232. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.