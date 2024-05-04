Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.02

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.02 and last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 15059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.16.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $993.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 581,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 483,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

