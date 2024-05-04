iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:IPW opened at $0.53 on Friday. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.