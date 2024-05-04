IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $39,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,136. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.84.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

