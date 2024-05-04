IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $132,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IQVIA by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $223.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

