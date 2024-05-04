iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 149,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,610,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

