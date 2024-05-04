iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 51,153 shares.The stock last traded at $60.11 and had previously closed at $59.91.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $863.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

