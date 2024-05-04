iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,807,000 after acquiring an additional 882,291 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,097 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average of $150.47.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

