iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,084. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $231.02 and a twelve month high of $300.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.