iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.70. 225,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,273. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.15 and a 200 day moving average of $114.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

