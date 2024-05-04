iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.32. 762,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,120. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.