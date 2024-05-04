iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,241 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,546,423 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

