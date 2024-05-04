Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Iteris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Iteris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITI

Iteris Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ITI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 92,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 million, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.69. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $385,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,320,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 10,714 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $55,605.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,780.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $385,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,320,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,968 shares of company stock worth $522,947 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Iteris by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.