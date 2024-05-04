Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Itron updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $7.19 on Friday, reaching $107.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. Itron has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $107.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

