Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $50.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.59.

HAL stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

