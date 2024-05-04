Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE JOBY remained flat at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,024,545.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,994,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,173,255.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $1,295,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,774,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770,739.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,832 shares of company stock worth $2,822,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 92,508 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 270,794 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

