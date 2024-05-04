John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of HPS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 36,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,580. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $15.55.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
