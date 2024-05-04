John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HPI traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,750. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.