John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:HPI traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,750. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
