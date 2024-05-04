Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.36. 7,095,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,919. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

