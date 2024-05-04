Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.
Johnson Controls International Stock Performance
JCI traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.36. 7,095,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,919. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15.
Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Johnson Controls International
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
