Jonestrading Reaffirms Buy Rating for AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jonestrading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.
In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO Thomas Durkin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,731.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 575,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 232,895 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 51,709 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
