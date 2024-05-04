JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $91.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

HOLX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

HOLX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,576. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hologic by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 282,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

