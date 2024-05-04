JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $130.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,899,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 673.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 251,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

