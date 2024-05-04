JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $158.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Shares of CLX opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.08. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $176.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

