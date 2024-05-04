JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,743 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 123,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1449 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

