Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Price Up 8.2% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $61.89 and last traded at $61.68. 1,636,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,131,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,849,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,891,044 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

