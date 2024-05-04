Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after acquiring an additional 487,589 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 509,393 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 334,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,463,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,364,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

