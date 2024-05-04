KeyCorp Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $94.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.17.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock traded down $14.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. 18,650,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,762. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $660,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,789,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,811,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,347 shares of company stock worth $100,594,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

