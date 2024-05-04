KeyCorp Trims Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $90.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ON. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,515,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,528. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $697,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $418,102,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,124,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,108,000 after acquiring an additional 817,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

