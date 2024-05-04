KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

NYSE:KKR traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,827,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

