Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.02

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 230597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KVYO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,381,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,087,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,478,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.