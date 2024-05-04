Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 117,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 27,799 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

