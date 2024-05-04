Koppers Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $44.03 on Friday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $925.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Singular Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KOP

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Koppers news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,288,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,700,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.