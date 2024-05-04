Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.01-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.070 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

