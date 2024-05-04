Kura Oncology’s (KURA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KURA

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.63. 605,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Kura Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.