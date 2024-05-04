Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.50. 149,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.30. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.39. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

