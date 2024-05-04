Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Down 0.2%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.25. 6,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 20,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.42 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Landos Biopharma Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.14.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landos Biopharma stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 1.60% of Landos Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

Further Reading

