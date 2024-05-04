Lantronix’s (LTRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. 261,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,422. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

In other news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth $35,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

