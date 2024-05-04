Largo (LGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 10th.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.14 million for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 15.27%.

Largo Trading Up 2.3 %

Largo stock opened at C$2.26 on Friday. Largo has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.71.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

