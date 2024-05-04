Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAURGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 882,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,550. Laureate Education has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

