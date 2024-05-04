Lear (NYSE:LEA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Get Lear alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lear

Lear Price Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 48,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.