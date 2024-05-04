Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,191 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEMS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,125. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $60.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a market cap of $377.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

