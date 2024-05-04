Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 279 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 39.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.10. 1,540,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.