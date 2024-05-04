Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,420 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BHP Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.26. 2,087,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,469. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.