Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Analog Devices by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,180 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.63. 2,372,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,473. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

