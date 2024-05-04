Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $557,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,484,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after buying an additional 2,677,050 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,749,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,660,000 after acquiring an additional 221,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,379,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,215,000 after acquiring an additional 276,297 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,298,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,706,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $61.76.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

