Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,862,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Progressive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,636. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $216.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.61.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

